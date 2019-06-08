Two FIFA FUT Champions competitors almost decided a match by Rock, Paper, Scissors
In a strange case, two players in EA's recent FIFA 20 FUT Champions Cup Stage V competition attempted to settle a match via Rock, Paper, Scissors.
In a strange case, two players in EA's recent FIFA 20 FUT Champions Cup Stage V competition attempted to settle a match via Rock, Paper, Scissors.
Gaming's highest selling sports franchise is back with FIFA 20. Is it worth picking up, or should you kick it to the curb? Our review.
FIFA 20 hits the streets with the new VOLTA Football mode and Shacknews is here to give it a look.
You can finally have female managers now in FIFA 20, can you believe that?
FIFA Ultimate Team is getting some new features for the upcoming FIFA 20.
Shacknews gets the low-down on Volta Football, the new street-style gameplay mode landing in FIFA 20.
Did you miss the marathon EA Play 2019 live stream during E3 2019? We got you covered with all the trailers and games from the show in Hollywood.
FIFA 20 will offer players the chance to drop into street-oriented play thanks to the inclusion of Volta football.