EA suspends all live FIFA, Madden, & Apex Legends esports events EA has taken extra precaution in closing down all scheduled live esports events until the situation around the coronavirus pandemic improves.

After some time of closing down event here and there in Electronic Arts’ various esports leagues, the organization has finally made the decision to shut down nearly all live competitive events until further notice.

Electronic Arts made its decision regarding many of its major esports leagues via the EA competitive website blog on March 13, 2020. Effective on the same day, live events in Apex Legends Global Series, EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series, FIFA Online 4 Live Events, and Madden NFL 20 Championship Series, as well as any and all live events run by third parties with the EA license will be suspended. Only events which can be played, organized, or broadcast remotely will remain scheduled and intact for the time being.

“Our priority is protecting our competitors, our employees, our partner’s employees and our communities,” EA Competitive wrote. “As we continue to monitor the situation around the coronavirus and receive updated guidance from health officials around the world, we will use this time to determine next steps for moving forward with all of EA’s Competitive Gaming live events and online broadcasts.”

Madden 2020, FIFA 20, and Apex Legends ongoing competitive series will be put on hold as EA determines a save course of action for ongoing competition.

It would seem EA Competitive may explore the possibility of expanding its competitive series in to further online events, though nothing was revealed at the time of post. Even so, it would go hand-in-hand with other announcements in the esports field today, including Overwatch League, which revealed that matches canceled previously in the week would now be scheduled for an online format. With coronavirus as an ongoing concern the world around, remote events seem to be the coming trend in esports until the virus is contained and the situation improves.

As we await further details for Electronic Arts plans regarding their postponed competitive events, it’s also worth noting that the League of Legends European LEC went a similar route today, suspending the Spring season until further notice as the organization determines a safe solution for continued competition.