League of Legends LEC postponed in response to coronavirus pandemic The European competitive organization for League of Legends has suspended the Spring Season in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was just recently that the North American League of Legends competitive scene, the LCS, had decided that there will no longer be audience attendance at LCS events until further notice due to efforts to minimize risk of the coronavirus. The European end of League of Legends (LEC) has now followed suit, but it’s a little more drastic on the LEC’s side. All of LEC’s Spring season has been suspended until further notice, putting all games and events in the LEC on hold.

The decision regarding the LEC Spring 2020 season in regards to the coronavirus was made via the LEC Twitter on March 13, 2020. Although the LEC made mention that no one had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus, they also revealed that a staff member may have been exposed to the virus. That person was apparently quarantined following the discovery. Meanwhile, this means that the LEC will not have any events until further notice. Not even online-only games will be played during the postponement.

The LEC’s decision follows that of the North American LCS regarding the coronavirus with a few key differences: For one, LCS only restricted audiences and press from attending and tailgating at LCS events. LCS games will still be played and streamed with the staff and players present. LEC on the other hand is outright suspending all play for the time being. The other key difference is that there hadn’t been an actual close scare with the coronavirus leading up to the LCS response. Meanwhile, LEC has confirmed a staff member in quarantine as they wait to hear either good or bad news on the matter. According to esports expert and consultant Rod "Slasher" Breslau, sources close to the LEC have mentioned that Riot does not want to cancel the Spring season outright and may be considering having matches and casting take place from remote locations.

One thing is for sure: eports and the gaming industry continue to take major hits from the ongoing issue of the coronavirus and no event or season, no matter how big or small, is exempt. Stay tuned, as Shacknews will share more details from the LEC on rescheduling of its Spring season as further information becomes available.