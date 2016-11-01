EVE Online roadmap includes expansion plans and Excel integration
A greater emphasis on narrative and spreadsheets are among the highlights from EVE Fanfest's keynote.
After several months as purely an Oculus game, and then most recently on PlayStation VR, the space combat sim adds another frontier.
CCP has announced plans to turn its EVE Online game into a television series.
CCP has announced a new collector's edition of their space MMO, EVE Online. Dubbed the "Second Decade" edition, this new $150 bundle commemorates the first ten years of EVE.
After a lengthy beta period, CCP's PlayStation 3-exclusive free-to-play shooter is ready to "launch." DUST 514 will be ready for the masses on May 14th. Get it?
Who hasn't dreamed of being in a dogfight in space? CCP, developer of EVE Online, has created a prototype for Oculus Rift that realizes that vision.
PlayStation Plus members will be able to download Vanquish, a DUST 514 "Starter Pack," and Mega Man Maverick Hunter X this week.