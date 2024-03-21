EVE Vanguard starts working mining into its first major content update In one of its first major content updates, EVE Vanguard gets a mining laser and salvage contracts to take on your FPS escapades.

EVE Vanguard, the first-person shooter companion to EVE Online currently in development, is about to get its first major content update, and with this one CCP Games is beginning to deliver on the promise of bringing more vocations to Vanguard. Specifically, starting with this new update, players will be able to arm up with mining gear and take on salvage contracts should they so desire. There’s plenty of other interesting stuff on the way as well.

CCP Games shared the upcoming major content update for EVE Vanguard in a press release this week. According to the announcement, the new content will be in play during the latest testing session from March 21 to March 25. During that session, EVE Online Founder’s Access members will be able to partake in everything the update has to offer. Mining is a big inclusion of this one. Players will be able to discover a mining laser blueprint. When constructed, you’ll have a great tool for helping with Mining and Salvage Contracts.

EVE Vanguard's first major update includes a large foray into mining with a new Mining Laser and Salvage Contracts to explore.

There are a few other headliners in EVE Vanguard’s content update as well. Check out the full details below:

Mining Laser Prototype: Seize valuable mineral resources with the mining laser. Carefully survey the environment to identify surface deposits and extract ore from nodes, essential for accomplishing contract objectives.

Seize valuable mineral resources with the mining laser. Carefully survey the environment to identify surface deposits and extract ore from nodes, essential for accomplishing contract objectives. Mining and Salvage Contracts: Directly contribute to Suppression or Corruption efforts on the front lines of New Eden. Each completed contract feeds into the ongoing interstellar conflict, including skirmishes over territory in the warzones, the ongoing pirate insurgency and overarching territorial alignment, intertwining EVE Vanguard gameplay with the persistent world of EVE Online.

Directly contribute to Suppression or Corruption efforts on the front lines of New Eden. Each completed contract feeds into the ongoing interstellar conflict, including skirmishes over territory in the warzones, the ongoing pirate insurgency and overarching territorial alignment, intertwining EVE Vanguard gameplay with the persistent world of EVE Online. New Warclone Suit: Equip a sleek suit with a slimmer profile, designed with dexterity in mind. The new suit’s unique appearance enables Vanguard mercenaries to visually distinguish fellow players from hostile NPCs on the battlefield for enhanced tactical awareness.

Obviously, being able to contribute Surpression or Corruption to EVE Online’s universe at large is also a big deal, given it’s one of the core mechanics brought to EVE in the major Havoc pirate expansion. This also begins the steps of incorporating the varied jobs of EVE Online Capsuleers into Vanguard’s gameplay.

With the testing period of EVE Vanguard’s content update running now, jump in and see what mining feels like in the game if you have access. Otherwise, stay tuned for more EVE Vanguard and EVE Online coverage and updates right here at Shacknews.