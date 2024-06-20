New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVE Vanguard Solstice event launches today, bringing new content & improvements

A new map, weapon modifications, new gadgets, and more are available for EVE Omega subscribers to explore in Vanguard until July.
TJ Denzer
Image via CCP Games
1

CCP Games has launched one of the biggest play events for EVE Online shooter module Vanguard this week. Solstice is a limited-time event that will be accessible to EVE Omega subscribers, allowing them to try all sorts of new content in EVE Vanguard alongside various improvements and updates as the developers continue to grow and improve Vanguard with the help of the community.

CCP Games detailed the Solstice event in a variety of announcements this week, including a press release and new trailer. As of today, the Solstice event runs until July 1, 2024 at 5 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. UTC and is accessible to EVE Online Omega subscribers. This event brings the latest quality-of-life changes and bug fixes to EVE Vanguard alongside a wealth of new content. A new archipelago map introduces players to a lush tropical environment full of verticality as players fight across it and explore new activities such as hacking into huge vaults to secure their resources and fighting off enemy waves in “Secured Salvage Sites”. Players can also work to call down mining vehicles from orbit to engage in industry contracts and more.

Alongside the new map and activities, players in Solstice will also get to explore new gear and customizations. Proximity mines, motion scanners, and further gadgets will assist players in their planetary endeavors. Meanwhile, the Adaptive Weaponry System will allow players to alter their firearms’ stats and behaviors to create various specialized modes. Players can also find chipsets on the maps that will allow for new customizations.

EVE Vanguard’s Solstice event comes on the back end of the release of EVE Online’s Equinox expansion, which itself expanded mining and brought further new content to the game such as a highly customizable ship skin tool. As CCP continues to lay the foundation for a strong third decade, stay tuned for what comes next, right here at Shacknews.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

