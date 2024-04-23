EVE Online: Equinox is the game's next expansion coming in June The latest EVE Online expansion will roll out the much anticipated new ship skin system, as well as new tech and opportunities throughout space.

CCP Games has announced the next big chapter for EVE Online. Equinox is the latest expansion coming to the game, giving players a wealth of new activities, opportunities, and features in June 2024. It’s still a little ways out, but we got a good look at what’s coming in EVE Online: Equinox this week.

CCP Games shared the details on EVE Online: Equinox in a press release and new trailer. The expansion is set to release for free on June 11, 2024. One of the biggest features coming is a personalized ship skin system. Players will be able to paint their ships as they see fit, but that’s not all. They’ll also be able to create codes of their ship skins and share them with others, allowing groups and orgs to easily have a uniform theme on their fleet. That’s not all. Equinox puts a new focus on the harvesting of planetary resources and those of other large celestial body with new ships and technologies like the Metenox Moon Drill. Vast riches await in NullSec regions awaiting the use of these new tools and structures for those bold enough to brave the lawless space.

In addition to the new ship skin system, planetary harvesting technologies, and rich NullSec opportunities, EVE Vanguard is also set to get some love in the Equinox expansion. CCP Games intends to add a new map to explore, as well as what it’s calling “adaptive weaponry.” No doubt, we’ll hear more about what this means and what the new map looks like in the months ahead.

In the meantime, it looks like Equinox is about to bring a delightful array of new content to EVE Online. We’ve spoken with the devs recently about the ship skinner and Vanguards continuous improvements. Check out our previous EVE Online interview to learn more about what’s ahead and stay tuned for further updates!