First Post! January 29, 2020 - Duke3D.exe Day
Hail to the First Post, Baby! Let's get to it.
Hail to the First Post, Baby! Let's get to it.
Bobby Prince alleges that he never gave permission for the music to be used, nor did he receive any money from it.
Kill pigcops with friends in glorious VR thanks to a new port of Duke Nukem 3D to the Serious Sam engine.
Kick ass and chew bubblegum in virtual reality.
He came to kick ass and chew bubblegum, but it looks like he's eating birthday cake instead.
3D Realms is reviving the engine that Duke Nukem 3D was built on. What a time to be alive.
Hollywood came to make movies and chew bubble gum, and they're all out of ideas.
Lost in the shuffle of movie trailers at SDCC 2017 was a cameo from Duke Nukem in Ready Player One. Hail to the King, Baby!
Celebrate the Holidays with a controller in hand.
The developers of Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem 3D, and other games say goodbye to their friend and colleague.