ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 43 - Duking it out The quest to beat all N64 games released in North America continues on Shacknews Twitch with more Duke Nukem 64.

Sunday afternoons usually laze about without a care in the world but Duke Nukem is still out of gum. skankcore64 and the journey to beat all Nintendo 64 games from the North American region stops for no Pig Cop! Join in the fun later today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET, live on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 43 - Duking it out

I was hoping this would be the final stream for Duke Nukem 64 but I don't think those credits are as close as I thought. There's only one way to roll them, however, so let's get to it! You can watch all the boot kicking action here with the embedded stream, or you can hang out at the Shacknews Twitch headquarters and chat with me live.

Despite every effort to lose me in its confusing layouts or make me restart every level after cheap environmental deaths, Duke Nukem 64 is progressing nicely. I was able to finish up the last of the space-faring adventures in the game on my last episode and now it's time to head back to L.A. The aliens have begun their final assault on Earth since I thwarted their intergalactic plans so far. It looks like I'm heading into the final act of the game, but if my research is correct, there's still quite a bit of Duking left to do.

