ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 40 - Come get some

Forty episodes of skankcore64 continues tonight with more Duke Nukem on the quest to beat them all for the N64.
Bryan Lefler
Wednesday night on Shacknews Twitch has that certain retro variety charm, wouldn't you agree? Tonight after the Stevetendo show, skankcore64 hits the big four oh with 40 episodes of the N64 journey to beat every game released in North America. Duke Nukem 64 continues at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 40 - Come get some

I finally managed to see Duke through the Toxic Dump on the last episode of skankcore64. The missing cogs in the underwater turbine threw me for a loop but I figured it out after some welcome help in chat. It's not easy playing a shooter I grew up with using inverted look and finicky controls, and the muddy graphics and level design sure isn't helping. But who am I to complain?! We're just getting started, there's still a ton of ass kicking and bubblegum chewing left to do, and it's the fortieth time I get to do so, live on Shacknews Twitch! Join me tonight after the Stevetendo show as I make my way further into the tenth game played to completion on skankcore64. You can watch the action with the embedded viewer below or chat with me live at the official Shacknews Twitch headquarters.

I'd like to personally thank everyone that stops by to support our livestreams on Shacknews Twitch. Whether you're lurking in chat, interacting with the hosts, sharing our stream on social media; every small contribution means a great deal to us. If you'd like to consider doing it for Shacknews a little more, subscriptions to the channel go a long way towards keeping the weekly content going. Check out our guide on how to link your Twitch and Amazon account together for a free sub each month!

If you can't view live, you can always stop by for quality pre-recorded content over on the Shacknews YouTube channel. If you're looking for VODs of skankcore64, you can find those over on my personal channel. For the complete rundown of Shacknews Twitch content coming your way, our livestream schedule can keep you filled in.

