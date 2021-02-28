New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 41 - Let's get Atomic

The quest to beat every N64 game released in North America continues with more Duke Nukem 64.
Bryan Lefler
It's time for another Sunday edition of skankcore64, the journey through all 296 North American Nintendo 64 games on Shacknews Twitch. There's plenty of Duke Nukem 64 left for at least a couple of streams, so let's get our Protective Boots on and wade through the toxic dumps of this particularly painful PC port. The Mighty Foot will be live today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 41 - Let's get Atomic

I managed to pick up the pace and made it through a handful of levels last time on skankcore64. We've been swimming in toxic sludge, walking on lava, and even in the empty void of space (the outer space skybox in Duke Nukem 64 is completely blank). I miss the in-game music but the emptiness is tolerable when there's lovely viewers showing support in chat with kind or not-so-kind words. As I like to say, "We take those." There's about half of the game left to play through, so it'll take a little while longer yet but we'll be picking the next N64 title to tackle soon enough! I'm thinking a nice racing game would be a good change of pace. Come on down and give your suggestions for the next poll, reminisce about simpler polygonal times, or call out my inept skills, it's all a good time on skankcore64! You can watch with the embedded viewer below or join the real fun over at the official Shacknews Twitch headquarters.

I'd like to take a moment to thank everyone that supports the channel in any way possible. Every lurker in chat, every message to the hosts, and every stream shared on social media means the world to us on Shacknews Twitch. If you'd like to support the channel one step further, please consider a Twitch subscription to the channel. Our guide on how to link your Twitch and Amazon prime accounts can help you get a free subscription to use every month!

Did you miss the action as it happened? Not to worry, we have loads of quality pre-recorded gaming videos on the Shacknews YouTube channel. If you're looking for past skankcore64 VODs to catch up on the quest, you can find them on my personal channel. While you're there, click the Subscribe button on both channels to keep up to date on any new content.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

