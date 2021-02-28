ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 41 - Let's get Atomic The quest to beat every N64 game released in North America continues with more Duke Nukem 64.

It's time for another Sunday edition of skankcore64, the journey through all 296 North American Nintendo 64 games on Shacknews Twitch. There's plenty of Duke Nukem 64 left for at least a couple of streams, so let's get our Protective Boots on and wade through the toxic dumps of this particularly painful PC port. The Mighty Foot will be live today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Episode 41 - Let's get Atomic

I managed to pick up the pace and made it through a handful of levels last time on skankcore64. We've been swimming in toxic sludge, walking on lava, and even in the empty void of space (the outer space skybox in Duke Nukem 64 is completely blank). I miss the in-game music but the emptiness is tolerable when there's lovely viewers showing support in chat with kind or not-so-kind words. As I like to say, "We take those." There's about half of the game left to play through, so it'll take a little while longer yet but we'll be picking the next N64 title to tackle soon enough! I'm thinking a nice racing game would be a good change of pace. Come on down and give your suggestions for the next poll, reminisce about simpler polygonal times, or call out my inept skills, it's all a good time on skankcore64! You can watch with the embedded viewer below or join the real fun over at the official Shacknews Twitch headquarters.

