Original Duke Nukem 3D theme midi file posted by composer Lee Jackson

The composer behind the iconic Duke Nukem 3D theme has shared a file for the track.
Donovan Erskine
1

Duke Nukem 3D is known for revolutionizing first-person shooters and delivering an experience that would influence the genre for years to come. It’s also quite beloved for its original soundtrack, with a title theme that still holds a nostalgic place in the hearts of fans. Lee Jackson, the composer for the game, has treated fans by uploading a midi file for the Duke Nukem 3D theme.

Lee Jackson made a post to his personal website to share a download file for the Duke Nukem 3D theme. In addition to a download link, he also shares a brief message to fans of his work on the first-person shooter game.

The Grabbag includes two midi files, one that should work on any standard media player, and a “more authentic” file that contains commands for Roland devices. Jackson requests that users read and agree to the copyright license before downloading the Grabbag.

If you’re a fan of Duke Nukem 3D, you can now access a never-before-released version of its iconic theme, completely free of charge. It’s a neat treat for fans and a fun celebration of an iconic first-person shooter game. Here’s hoping Duke can return to action alongside his iconic theme in a new game some day.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

