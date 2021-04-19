New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the Shacknews Duke Nukem 3D 25th anniversary staff battle livestream here

The Shack Staff is facing off in Duke Nukem 3D in honor of the game's 25th anniversary.
Donovan Erskine
2

There are several video games that hold a special place here in the history of Shacknews. One of which is Duke Nukem 3D. Originally released on April 19, 1996, this FPS was not only huge for the Duke Nukem franchise, but the first-person shooter genre. In celebration, the Shacknews staff is getting together in order to battle it out in some Duke Nukem 3D multiplayer. There’s sure to be plenty of trash-talking and exciting gameplay to be had, so you won’t want to miss it.

Shacknews’ Duke Nukem 3D 25th anniversary staff battle will take place today, April 19, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right over on our Twitch channel, or just stay right here and watch using the embed below. The stream will run for roughly an hour and a half and will lead right into the latest episode of the Wide World of Electronic Sports.

There’s several reasons why Duke Nukem 3D is so important to us here at Shacknews. One of those reasons is that our anniversaries are less than a week apart. Back on April 14, we all got together in celebration of our website’s 25th anniversary with some Quake matches. The gloves are coming back off, as the Shack Staff will go toe-to-toe in some classic Duke Nukem 3D multiplayer.

If you’re familiar with our staff battles, you know things get quite competitive. We appreciate you coming to hang out and have fun with us, and encourage you to consider giving Shacknews’ Twitch channel your monthly Prime Gaming subscription if you are a member of the service. For more on our streaming efforts, check back every Monday for our weekly livestream schedules.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola