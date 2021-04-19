Watch the Shacknews Duke Nukem 3D 25th anniversary staff battle livestream here The Shack Staff is facing off in Duke Nukem 3D in honor of the game's 25th anniversary.

There are several video games that hold a special place here in the history of Shacknews. One of which is Duke Nukem 3D. Originally released on April 19, 1996, this FPS was not only huge for the Duke Nukem franchise, but the first-person shooter genre. In celebration, the Shacknews staff is getting together in order to battle it out in some Duke Nukem 3D multiplayer. There’s sure to be plenty of trash-talking and exciting gameplay to be had, so you won’t want to miss it.

Shacknews’ Duke Nukem 3D 25th anniversary staff battle will take place today, April 19, at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. You can watch it right over on our Twitch channel, or just stay right here and watch using the embed below. The stream will run for roughly an hour and a half and will lead right into the latest episode of the Wide World of Electronic Sports.

There’s several reasons why Duke Nukem 3D is so important to us here at Shacknews. One of those reasons is that our anniversaries are less than a week apart. Back on April 14, we all got together in celebration of our website’s 25th anniversary with some Quake matches. The gloves are coming back off, as the Shack Staff will go toe-to-toe in some classic Duke Nukem 3D multiplayer.

If you’re familiar with our staff battles, you know things get quite competitive. We appreciate you coming to hang out and have fun with us, and encourage you to consider giving Shacknews’ Twitch channel your monthly Prime Gaming subscription if you are a member of the service. For more on our streaming efforts, check back every Monday for our weekly livestream schedules.