ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 44 - So long, me Dukies Join Bryan as he continues the quest to beat all N64 games released in North America with the finale of Duke Nukem 64!

The weekly Wednesday night retro takeover on Shacknews Twitch is my favorite part of our livestream schedule. Every hump day becomes a celebration of old school variety as we bring you the best games the past has to offer. Tonight after the Stevetendo show, the bubblegum will be long gone and the ass kicking will have to stop sometime. The next episode of skankcore64 goes live at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET.

Episode 44 - So long, me Dukies

If you've been following skankcore64 at all for the past 43 episodes, you'll know that I'm all about rolling credits (if possible) and adding games to my counter on stream. Tonight, I should be achieving that goal with the last few levels of Duke Nukem 64 ahead of me. Just a couple more romps through the alien infested streets of L.A. and it'll be time for that final boss battle. You don't want to miss the end of another game on my journey through all North American N64 releases. These streams are always the best!

What makes them particularly special is that I always take suggestions from the chat for the next game on skankcore64. I feel like a racing game would be a nice change of pace, so be sure to keep your favorite N64 racer in mind when you stop by to check out the action. You can keep track of everything here with the embedded viewer or come by the Shacknews Twitch channel to join the fun!

