ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 42 - Oooh, that's gotta hurt

Let's keep up the trek through Duke Nukem 64 with more Wednesday night retro action on Shacknews Twitch. skankcore64 is back and the journey to beat every game released in North America for the Nintendo 64 will be live, tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET. Do it for Shacknews and join me for more boot kicking and alien blasting!

Episode 42 - Oooh, that's gotta hurt!

I can feel the end of Duke Nukem 64 approaching. I'm up to level 15 of the game and I'm pretty sure those credits aren't much further now. If you've been following skankcore64 and my efforts, you'll know that the level design is not my favorite whatsoever and just figuring a way through these labyrinths is challenging enough without hordes of Pig Cops and Octobrains getting in the way. I don't know if I'll be seeing the final boss and claiming victory on tonight's stream, but I do know that it will be in the next couple of episodes, for sure.

I've decided that a nice racing game would be a good change of scenery after my first ten games for this project, and the Nintendo 64 is no slouch when providing choices for decent speed simulators. Stop by Shacknews Twitch to check out the action and offer your suggestions for a racer on the poll for my next game. Of course, you can always keep an eye on things with the embedded viewer in this article.

