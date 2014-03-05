Minecraft Dungeons review: Foundation for adventure
Minecraft Dungeons introduces Minecraft to dungeon crawling. Does Mojang breathe new life into the action-RPG? Our review.
Prison Architect fans are getting some new DLC. Find out more from their PDXCON 2019 announcements.
Double Eleven is developing a new "Ultimate" edition of the game for PS4 and PS Vita this summer, which combines both entries in the series into one "uninterrupted and complete experience."
Slowly but surely, the PixelJunk series has been expanding beyond PlayStation platforms. The two most popular games in the franchise--Shooter and Monsters--are now available on yet a new platform: Mac OS X.
Just in case you forgot, the Ultimate HD version of popular PlayStation Network tower defense game PixelJunk Monsters is coming to PC. In fact, it will be available on August 26th, with some new features added specifically to the Steam release.
PixelJunk Monsters: Ultimate HD is coming to the Vita on July 30 for $14.99.
PixelJunk Monsters "Ultimate HD" is coming to Vita, with revised OLED visuals, touch support, the Encore expansion and PSP's Deluxe features.
Mode 7's tip-top turn-based tactics 'em up Frozen Synapse is coming to PlayStation 3 and Vita later this year, altered in mysterious ways to become Frozen Synapse Tactics. LittleBigPlanet Vita co-developer Double Eleven is making, teasing that it'll "reinvent" the original's lovely looks.
The Vita version of LittleBigPlanet may be the best title in the franchise so far.
The Vita version of LittleBigPlanet finally has a release date. Touch-screen playing, creating, and sharing will be available come September 25th.