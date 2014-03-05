New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

All Stories Tagged: Double Eleven

PixelJunk Monsters: Ultimate HD for PC coming August 26

Just in case you forgot, the Ultimate HD version of popular PlayStation Network tower defense game PixelJunk Monsters is coming to PC. In fact, it will be available on August 26th, with some new features added specifically to the Steam release.

Frozen Synapse: Tactics announced for PS3, Vita

Mode 7's tip-top turn-based tactics 'em up Frozen Synapse is coming to PlayStation 3 and Vita later this year, altered in mysterious ways to become Frozen Synapse Tactics. LittleBigPlanet Vita co-developer Double Eleven is making, teasing that it'll "reinvent" the original's lovely looks.

Load More Stories
Load More Stories
Hello, Meet Lola