Minecraft Dungeons' first DLC, Jungle Awakens, planned for July It won't be a long wait before Minecraft Dungeons' first DLC release, with Jungle Awakens set to arrive in July.

Those who have played Minecraft Dungeons may have noticed that there's a section of the overworld map that's sectioned off. This area is reserved for DLC content, which is set to hit Mojang's dungeon crawler soon. And it will indeed be coming soon, as the publisher announced that the first DLC pack, Jungle Awakens, is set to release in July.

As its name implies, the Jungle Awakens DLC will introduce the jungle biome to Minecraft Dungeons. Players will engage in three new missions to take on an unknown force, flanked by new mob types that include the Leapleaf, Jungle Zombie, and Poison Quill Vine. To aid them, players will have new weapons, armor, and artifacts that they can find over the course of their journey.

Mojang also briefly noted that Dungeons' second DLC pack is called Creeping Winter. There aren't many details on this second post-release pack, other than it will take players into the frozen mountaintops. Like Jungle Awakens, players can expect to see environmentally-appropriate mobs inhabit these DLC missions. Creeping Winter is targeted for later in 2020. And if our E3 2019 preview is any indication, that won't be the last of the DLC packs that will come to this game, as we recall the developer's initial goal to release 1:1 updates alongside the core Minecraft game.

The Minecraft website has all of the details on the DLC packs set to grace Minecraft Dungeons over the course of 2020. There are no pricing details on either DLC pack, but those who picked up the Hero Edition of Minecraft Dungeons will receive them at no extra charge. If you're looking for more details on Minecraft Dungeons, you'll want to brush up on our review from earlier this week. You can also check out some of our guides to help you get started on your journey.