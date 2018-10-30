Tell Me Why is a story of trans identity from Life is Strange creators
Dontnod Entertainment has its next story lined up, with Tell Me Why set to tell the story of twin siblings.
Dontnod Entertainment has its next story lined up, with Tell Me Why set to tell the story of twin siblings.
Life is Strange 2 has been a heavy story from Dontnod Entertainment, one that Shacknews was eager to speak to co-game director/art director Michel Koch about. We get raw about the past two episodes, the role of religion, forgiveness, and the touchy subject of race.
Life is Strange 2 hits its penultimate episode, as Sean and Daniel confront something that may be bigger than them both. Check out our impressions of Faith.
As Life is Strange 2 continues, Shacknews weighs in with some very belated impressions on episode three, Wastelands.
Life is Strange 2 - Episode 4 trailer revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2019.
We got to speak with the developers of the Life is Strange series at SDCC 2019 about the current series and the future of the studio.
Focus Home Interactive and DONTNOD will be working on a new ambitious project together.
Captain Spirit is here to save the day, as Life is Strange 2 reaches its second episode with 'Rules.'
Life continues to be strange.
Do you have your own Mind Palace? What's it like?