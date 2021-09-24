Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection gets February 2022 release date Square Enix has announced that the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will launch early next year.

Life is Strange: True Colors was released earlier this month, bringing about the latest chapter in DONTNOD Entertainment’s choice-based adventure series. This month was original scheduled to be capped off with the release of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, a bundle of the first two games in the series with enhanced visuals. However, that release was postponed to next year. Now, publisher Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: Remastered Collection will launch in February of 2022.

Square Enix announced the new release date for Life is Strange: Remastered Collection in a press release on September 24, 2021. The game will hit physical and digital shelves on February 1, 2021. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection bundles together the original 2015 Life is Strange, as well as its 2017 follow-up, Life is Strange: Before the Storm. The remastered versions of these games feature enhanced visuals, as well as a new engine. The characters are now fully motion-captured, giving more authenticity to their animations. The Remastered Collection also features all of the deluxe content from the first two games.

Life is Strange follows the story of Max Caulfield, a young girl that returns to her hometown of Arcadia Bay, Oregon, after moving to Seattle several years earlier. In school for photography, Max reunites with her childhood best friend, Chloe Price. In addition to your standard teenage drama and an unraveling mystery, Max discovers that she has the power to rewind time. Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a prequel that follows Chloe’s life in Arcadia Bay prior to Max’s return.

Fans of the original Life is Strange story, or those who may have missed out on it, can enjoy the Remastered Collection when it launches on February 1, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $39.99 USD.