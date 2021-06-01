Tell Me Why is free to claim and keep throughout Pride Month DONTNOD Entertainment has made Tell Me Why free to keep if you claim it at any point this June, as well as suggesting support of LGBTQIA+ causes.

Tell Me Why was a very strong 2020 gaming title, and a huge step for DONTNOD. Not only was it the studio’s first major step into independent publishing territory, but it was a hugely meaningful story of LGBTQIA+ representation and impact. This was a beloved game throughout last year and meant a lot of things to a lot of people in their own queer and trans struggles. With this in mind, DONTNOD is aiming to make the game available to everyone during Pride Month. Tell Me Why is free to claim and keep on PC and Xbox platforms throughout June.

DONTNOD Entertainment announced this initiative on the Tell Me Why game website on June 1, 2021. From now until June 30, 2021, if players claim the game on Steam or the Microsoft Store on PC or on Xbox consoles, it will be free to keep. Why? DONTNOD has seen the wealth of people positively impacted by the game’s trans and queer representation and wants it to not only be available to more players, but encourage them to use resources otherwise spent on the game to support LGBTQIA+ causes and charities throughout the month.

In honor of Pride Month, Tell Me Why is available FOR FREE on Xbox consoles and PC — for the entire month of June! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Read our latest blog post, where we ✨tell you why✨ we're doing this: https://t.co/nAgp5cmEGU pic.twitter.com/h1aoWawyx3 — Tell Me Why 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TellMeWhyGame) June 1, 2021

DONTNOD’s initiative with Tell Me Why is a strong statement as part of Pride Month. Tell Me Why is a fantastic game to get for free, normally running at around $20 USD according to Steam. It was highly reviewed here at Shacknews and made our list of Best Xbox One Games of 2020 for its powerful narrative and overall quality. Arguably just as important is DONTNOD’s reasoning for offering it freely. As Pride Month kicks off, Tell Me Why is a fantastic narrative in relation to queer and trans struggles and identity. To not only offer it, but use it as a catalyst to encourage support of the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole is admirable to say the least.

Since we’ve crossed June 1, that means Tell Me Why is available now. If you’ve been on the fence about the game or are just looking for a good narrative-heavy game to play, be sure to claim it to keep for free while you can throughout this Pride Month.