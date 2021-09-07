DONTNOD Entertainment launches permanent work-from-home option Effective immediately, many DONTNOD employees now have the option to work remotely or at the Paris or Montreal offices.

As we move further past the initial shock of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies seem to recognize that any sense of normalcy is kind of shot for the foreseeable future. There are new norms that have proven to be more effective than trying to force things back to the way they were. DONTNOD Entertainment is the latest group to recognize this and take action with the implementation of a new system that provides many employees with the permanent option to work on-site at its offices or from home.

DONTNOD Entertainment officially unveiled its new permanent flexible working models in a press release on its website on September 7, 2021. In October 2020, DONTNOD hosted a vote to ask employees how it should move forward with options for remote work in both the ongoing pandemic period and beyond. The results saw 87 percent of employees vote that they would enjoy a work-from-home option, and so DONTNOD has made its new Fully Remote Organization (FROG) a permanent work solution.

With employees now allowed flexible options to work at offices like that in Paris or from home, the developer/publisher hopes to improve its dedication to employee wellness and comfort.

By use of the new FROG system, many employees at DONTNOD can now choose to work from home or on-site at the studio offices, and they’ll be able to switch as necessary. It should go a long way in catering to employees who want to remain safe while also continuing to work on the studio’s latest projects. Moreover, it allows employees to slowly move back into office settings should they wish.

DONTNOD is not the first to implement a system like this. Tripwire also rolled out a permanent elective work system back in May 2021 in which employees could choose to do remote, on-site, or hybrid work with the developer/publisher. With DONTNOD acting as the latest to adopt such a system, and with the pandemic still ongoing, we may continue to see studios adopt similar systems if they prove beneficial.