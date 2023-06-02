Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Tell Me Why is free to claim and keep on PC and Xbox throughout all of Pride Month

Don't Nod Entertainment has made one of its best games free throughout all of June 2023.
TJ Denzer
Image via Don't Nod Entertainment
1

Year after year, every June, Don’t Nod has formed a habit of making one of its game’s free in celebration of Pride Month. That continues this year as well. The developer announced that throughout all of June, critically beloved narrative adventure Tell Me Why is free to claim and keep on PC and Xbox platforms.

Don’t Nod announced the free giveaway of Tell Me Why for Pride Month this week as June started via the Tell Me Why game Twitter. As with previous years when it’s run this deal, Don’t Nod kindly asks players to take the money they might have spent on Tell Me Why and put it towards charity, this year specifically calling for support of trans content creators, trans-inclusive charities, and generally trans people in need. In turn, Tell Me Why is free to grab digitally and keep forever on Xbox and PC platforms like Steam. It was already included in Xbox Game Pass if you have a subscription as well.

Don't Nod tweet about Tell Me Why being free for Pride Month throughout June.
Don't Nod Entertainment has once again made Tell Me Why free for Pride Month and asked players to donate to Trans-inclusive charities, organizations, and creators.
Source: Don't Nod Entertainment

Don’t Nod Entertainment began running this deal with Tell Me Why in 2021, less than a year after the game had launched to highly positive critical and player reception. In a time when state and local laws in some states are increasingly targeting trans and LGBTQ+ lives, Tell Me Why’s story of two twins, and one in particular who is a trans man, has resonated with the LGBTQ+ community. It’s an amazing adventure that earned high marks in our Shacknews review and went on to win numerous awards in the year it came out, so getting it for free is quite a deal for any fan of story-driven games.

With Tell Me Why running free throughout all of June, it’s a perfect time to nab the game and play if you haven’t. Stay tuned for more Don’t Nod Entertainment news right here at Shacknews.

