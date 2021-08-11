New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022

Square Enix is taking extra time to develop the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.
Donovan Erskine
7

The Life is Strange series is set to release its latest installment with True Colors this September. This launch was supposed to be followed by the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, bundling the previous entries in the series with some graphical upgrades. However, that second release will have to wait a bit longer. Square Enix has delayed the launch of Life is Strange Remastered Collection to 2022.

The developers announced the delay in a brief message shared on social media. “Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on th eLife is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” the statement reads. The pandemic has undoubtedly complicated things for everyone across the video game industry, and the team behind Life is Strange is no exception.

Interestingly enough, they also do take this statement to announce that the Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC, which stars Steph Gingrich, will launch on September 30, 2021. Dontnod Entertainment also reassures that Life is Strange: True Colors is not being delayed and is on track to hit its September 10 release date.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection was first revealed back at a Square Enix presentation earlier this year. The game bundles together the Arcadia Bay Saga (Life is Strange 1 and 2) and gives them both graphical and technical upgrades. Originally slated to launch this fall, Life is Strange Remastered Collection will now launch in the early 2022 window. Stick with Shacknews for the latest happenings in the Life is Strange series.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

