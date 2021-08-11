Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to 2022 Square Enix is taking extra time to develop the Life is Strange Remastered Collection.

The Life is Strange series is set to release its latest installment with True Colors this September. This launch was supposed to be followed by the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, bundling the previous entries in the series with some graphical upgrades. However, that second release will have to wait a bit longer. Square Enix has delayed the launch of Life is Strange Remastered Collection to 2022.

The developers announced the delay in a brief message shared on social media. “Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on th eLife is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life is Strange: True Colors and the Life is Strange Remastered Collection,” the statement reads. The pandemic has undoubtedly complicated things for everyone across the video game industry, and the team behind Life is Strange is no exception.

Interestingly enough, they also do take this statement to announce that the Life is Strange: Wavelengths DLC, which stars Steph Gingrich, will launch on September 30, 2021. Dontnod Entertainment also reassures that Life is Strange: True Colors is not being delayed and is on track to hit its September 10 release date.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection was first revealed back at a Square Enix presentation earlier this year. The game bundles together the Arcadia Bay Saga (Life is Strange 1 and 2) and gives them both graphical and technical upgrades. Originally slated to launch this fall, Life is Strange Remastered Collection will now launch in the early 2022 window. Stick with Shacknews for the latest happenings in the Life is Strange series.