Don't Nod Montreal teases new narrative-based game The new Don't Nod game may be set in the 90s, according to a teaser image.

Don’t Nod Entertainment is best known for its narrative-driven games, like the Life is Strange series. While the studio will break out of that mold later this year with Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, it won’t be abandoning its roots. Don’t Nod is already hard at work in the pre-production phase on a future game, which we know will be a narrative-based game thanks to a post asking for applicants.

Don’t Nod Entertainment tweeted last week that it was looking for new employees to join its Montreal team. The project in question remains a mystery, but the teaser image shared gives us an idea of what to expect in terms of setting. We see a fictional game console reminiscent of the SNES on a wooden table, with a VHS player, CRT TV, and several VHS tapes in the background. With that, we can infer that the game will take place sometime during the 90s. The developer further teases the nostalgic setting by asking readers if “it bring[s] back childhood memories?”



Source: Don't Nod Entertainment

With the tweet also confirming that the project will be a narrative game, fans are already theorizing about what it could be. Several have already considered that it could be a new entry in the Life Is Strange series. While the first couple of games in that saga focused on the same characters, the franchise has since branched out and become a bit of an anthology series.

Don’t Nod’s next project will be a nostalgic 90s adventure. That’s about the extent of what we know as of now, and it will likely be a while before we have more details. As we await more information on Don’t Nod’s unannounced game, stay tuned to Shacknews for updates on its next title, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden.