Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition out tomorrow
The definitive version of the game comes packing plenty of content, including instant access to a variety of skins and emotes.
Grab some friends and get ready to jump into co-op with this week's Star Wars Battlefront 2 Cooperation Update.
Two more maps have joined the Team Deathmatch and Squad Conquest maps for Battlefield 5 as part of Tuesday's 4.4 update.
EA and DICE are not only still rolling with Star Wars Battlefront 2, but they've laid out a full roadmap that includes content from the upcoming Rise of Skywalker motion picture.
We spoke with the live team behind EA's World War 2 shooter about what players can expect through the end of 2019.
The Tides of War continue with the impending release of Defying the Odds, the newest content release campaign for Battlefield 5.
Battlefield 5's latest map takes players to Greece, as they re-enact 1941's Operation Mercury.
Battlefield: Bad Company could potentially be in development at DICE for next-gen consoles, and we sure hope it is.
Curious if Battlefield 5 has cross platform play? Here's what you need to know.
32-player Rush, the mode that originally debuted in Bad Company, comes to Battlefield 5 in the second chapter of Tides of War.