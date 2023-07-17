Battlefield 2042 interview: Paying homage to Battlefield 4 with Season 5 Battlefield 2042's latest season, New Dawn, honors the classic days of Battlefield 4. We spoke with DICE's Bruce Brodie and Shashank Uchil to learn more.

Battlefield 2042 is in the middle of one of its biggest seasons to date. Season 5 not only introduces an exciting new map and some new ways to battle alongside friends, but there's also a theme to it. DICE has been looking to pay tribute to one of the most beloved installments in the franchise: Battlefield 4. To learn more about Battlefield 4's ongoing influence and how Battlefield 2042 pays homage to it, we spoke with DICE's Bruce Brodie and Shashank Uchil.

"For me, as a fan, I love BF4," Brodie told Shacknews. "It's just a really classic, great Battlefield game. I think the mixture of good maps, good guns, good vehicles... we wanted to bring a little bit of that taste back to [Battlefield] 2042."

"I spent the most time in BF4," Uchil added. "It's a bit more close to my heart. There's a Battlefield for everybody and, for this, I'll be like, 'Hey, let's go with BF4.'"

Brodie and Uchil go on to discuss the new Reclaimed map, specifically the team's approach to its design, its skirmish points, and how destructible environments tend to turn some battles completely on their head. We also talked about the new grenade types, as well as the new weapons and how those pay homage to their Battlefield 4 counterparts.

Battlefield 2042's Season 5, titled New Dawn, is happening right now. This isn't all that's coming this season, so check out the Battlefield 2042 website to learn more about what's coming down the road. For more interviews like this one, as well as gameplay clips, shorts, and other fun stuff, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and Shacknews Interviews on YouTube.