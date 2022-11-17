Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation gets new specialist, weapons & map reveals

Rasheed Zain joins the Battlefield 2042 specialist roster alongside the Swedish Spearhead map, a railgun tank, and much more.
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

The latest season of Battlefield 2042 has finally been revealed. Season 3: Escalation brings all sorts of goods to the game, including a new specialist, map, weapons, vehicles, and battle pass. All of it was shown off in a special gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042 and it’s looking like players will have a lot of new and fun aspects to explore when the new season’s content launches.

EA and DICE showed off a full look at Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation in a gameplay trailer on November 17, 2022. This season, players can look forward to a few new tools of warfare in the form of the Rorsch Mk-4 Railgun, NVK-S22 Shotgun, and NVK-P125 Secondary Weapon. The Rorsch in particular takes a sec to charge, but hitting shots with it will devastate an opponent and shred their health. It’s joined by more railgun tech in the form of the EMKV90-TOR tank, which features a high-caliber railgun (more like a railcannon really).

Source: Electronic Arts

Rasheed Zain joins the Specialist roster for this one. An Assault-based Specialist, Zain can push enemies out of cover by destroying it with his XM370A semi-automatic airburst launcher. More than that, Zain can keep on the attack by getting kills. This doubles his health recharge, allowing him to stay in the fight and engage new targets.

Finally, the new map, Spearhead, takes players to a Swedish countryside full of factories, helipads, and other outposts along the stretch.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3: Escalation launches on November 22, 2022, on all available platforms. The game has seemingly improved quite a bit from the sordid state it was in at launch and players will be able to see for themselves with upcoming free play periods. Stay tuned for more info and coverage as we enter Battlefield 2042 Season 3.

