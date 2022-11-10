Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Battlefield 2042 comes to Xbox Game Pass via EA Access

Battlefield 2042 will look to bring in new audiences when it hits Xbox Game Pass later this month.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
EA
Battlefield 2042 struggled out of the gate to garner either widespread acclaim or a substantial player base. In the time since, DICE has been working to improve the game’s quality of life, while bringing additional content to keep players engaged. With Season 3 on the horizon, EA and DICE have shared that Battlefield 2042 will be available on Xbox Game Pass by way of EA Access.

In the November 2022 Development Update for Battlefield 2042, the developers shared their plans for the next several months. That includes Season 3, which is on pace to begin later this month. While the season will add new content, it will also mark the beginning of Battlefield 2042’s availability on Xbox Game Pass. Since it’s a perk of EA Access, users will need to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in order to play it.

The XM8 LMG.
The XM8 LMG will return in Battlefield 2042 Season 3.
Source: DICE

In addition to hitting Xbox Game Pass, Season 3 will add a crop of new content to Battlefield 2042. This includes the XM8 LMG from Bad Company 2, as well as the A-91 from Battlefield 3. DICE states that there will be some brand new weapons mixed in with the classic ones, but details on those will come later. A Specialist rework will revamp how classes work in Battlefield 2042, and is set to arrive in the latter half of Season 3.

With how Battlefield 2042 has struggled to retain players since its release last year, hitting Xbox Game Pass could encourage new players to check it out, with the fresh Season 3 content further enticing them to do so. DICE confirms in this Development Update that it’s already in pre-production on content for Season 4 and beyond, reaffirming that it’s committed to improving the state of the game. As we continue to report on the ongoing development of Battlefield 2042, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

