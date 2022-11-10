Battlefield 2042 comes to Xbox Game Pass via EA Access Battlefield 2042 will look to bring in new audiences when it hits Xbox Game Pass later this month.

Battlefield 2042 struggled out of the gate to garner either widespread acclaim or a substantial player base. In the time since, DICE has been working to improve the game’s quality of life, while bringing additional content to keep players engaged. With Season 3 on the horizon, EA and DICE have shared that Battlefield 2042 will be available on Xbox Game Pass by way of EA Access.

In the November 2022 Development Update for Battlefield 2042, the developers shared their plans for the next several months. That includes Season 3, which is on pace to begin later this month. While the season will add new content, it will also mark the beginning of Battlefield 2042’s availability on Xbox Game Pass. Since it’s a perk of EA Access, users will need to be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in order to play it.

The XM8 LMG will return in Battlefield 2042 Season 3.

Source: DICE

In addition to hitting Xbox Game Pass, Season 3 will add a crop of new content to Battlefield 2042. This includes the XM8 LMG from Bad Company 2, as well as the A-91 from Battlefield 3. DICE states that there will be some brand new weapons mixed in with the classic ones, but details on those will come later. A Specialist rework will revamp how classes work in Battlefield 2042, and is set to arrive in the latter half of Season 3.

With how Battlefield 2042 has struggled to retain players since its release last year, hitting Xbox Game Pass could encourage new players to check it out, with the fresh Season 3 content further enticing them to do so. DICE confirms in this Development Update that it’s already in pre-production on content for Season 4 and beyond, reaffirming that it’s committed to improving the state of the game. As we continue to report on the ongoing development of Battlefield 2042, stay with us here on Shacknews.