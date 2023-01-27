Battlefield 2042 devs tease return of the Class System next week Electronic Arts and DICE claim that an update coming to Battlefield 2042 next week will see the return of the Class System.

If you’ve been jonesing for the happy place of Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon in Battlefield 2042, your day seems to be coming sometime next week. Electronic Arts and DICE have officially confirmed that an update is on the way before the end of January, and it seems this update is the one that will bring the Class System back to the game.

DICE shared details about the upcoming Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 via a lengthy blog post dedicated to talking about the classes and their place in the most recent Battlefield game. The Class System has been in the works for Battlefield 2042 for quite some time, as teased in our previous hands-on preview. However, in the recent blog, DICE confirmed that the class system is officially launching in Update 3.2, which is said to be coming before the end of the month if there are no missteps. This system will bring the classic Battlefield roles of Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon, and will sort all Specialists into what should be appropriate class placements.

You can equip what you want on any class in Battlefield 2042, but you'll get bonuses for equipping appropriately to your class's strength.

Source: Electronic Arts

With Classes returning, Battlefield 2042 is also introducing Weapon Proficiencies that will take advantage of them. That means that using a weapon related to your class will give you performance bonuses with them. DICE describes them as followed:

Assault + Assault Rifles: 3 Extra Magazines

Engineer + LMG: Improved Dispersion while Crouched or Prone

Support + SMG: Faster Draw Time

Recon + Sniper Rifles: Immediate, constant and steady scope

DICE also went on to share that this isn’t to shoehorn players into a specific weapon. You can still equip however you want:

“The intent of Weapon Proficiencies is not to dictate what you equip yourself with, but rather to encourage and provide a recommendation on what may work best and bring further Class identity for those who enjoy that type of gameplay,” the blog reads. “In doing so, you will benefit from a passive improvement that should make your role more proficient.”

In case you were wondering where your favorite Specialist would fall in the new Classes or what kind of options you’ll have, we have that info too thanks to another post about Update 3.2:

Assault

Specialists: Dozer, Mackay, Sundance, Zain

Class Equipment: Med Pen

Class Gadgets: C5 Explosive, IBA Armor Plate, M18 Claymore, Smoke Launcher

Engineer

Specialists: Boris, Crawford, Lis

Class Equipment: Repair Tool

Class Gadgets: AT Mine, C5 Explosive, EOD Bot, FM-148 Javelin, FXM-33 AA, Recoilless M5

Recon

Specialists: Casper, Paik, Rao

Class Equipment: Insertion Beacon

Class Gadget: C5 Explosive, M18 Claymore, Prox Sensor, SOFLAM, Tracer Dart, T-UGS

Support

Specialists: Angel, Falck, Irish

Class Equipment: Defibrillator

Class Gadget: Ammo Crate, Health Crate, M18 Claymore, Smoke Launcher

Whether you long to rock the revive paddles of the Support, the vehicle disabling capabilities of the Engineer, sheer offense on Assault, or deadly long-range and target spotting on Recon, it looks like next week is your time to shine in Battlefield 2042. Stay tuned as we await the exact drop of Battlefield 2042 Update 3.2 and the patch notes that should be coming with it.