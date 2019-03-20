Bugsnax might not be a horror game but development bugs tell a different story
It's a wonder the developers at Young Horses didn't take Bugsnax in a different direction when they saw these bugs.
It's a wonder the developers at Young Horses didn't take Bugsnax in a different direction when they saw these bugs.
There's a story to follow in Valfaris, but the game's producer let us know at GDC 2019 that even that takes a backseat to the high-quality action gameplay.
The Epic Online Services tool suite that powers the multiplayer hit that is Fortnite is now being made available by Epic Games for free.
Developers using code to record screens on Apple devices are at risk of having their apps removed from the store.
AdHoc Studio will focus on interactive narrative adventures like Telltale, but also look at Netflix's Bandersnatch as inspiration.
Nintendo made the difficult announcement this morning that Metroid Prime 4 development has been restarted. Retro Studios has been tapped to start the project over from the beginning.
Student developers can submit their project for coveted Keighley award consideration.
Entrants have one year to create a viable game, and submissions will be co-judged by id Software co-creator John Romero.
The bloodstained writing was on the wall as the game went free-to-play earlier this year.
The video game industry was shaken last year when game designer and musician Keiji Eno, who worked on such games as Enemy Zero and the D series, passed away. His colleagues are now trying to make one of his unreleased games.