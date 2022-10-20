Final Fantasy 16 team has 'entered the home stretch' of development The team is currently focusing on things like debugging, polishing, and optimization.

If you’ve been hungry for updates on how development of Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) is progressing, you’re in luck as the team including producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai shared an update on that today.

In this update, it’s noted that the team has “turned the corner and entered the home stretch” with the focus now being on things like debugging, polishing, and optimization.

As for promotion, over the next few weeks, myself, Main Director Hiroshi Takai, Creative Director Kazutoyo Machiro, and Localization Director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox will be taking part in interviews with multiple media outlets from across the globe to bring you even more information, so make sure you keep your eyes out for those as well!

Aside from confirmation that the game has entered its final stage of development, we also got a message from the director regarding the game’s third trailer which is “jam-packed with exciting new information” to help provide players with a better idea as to the game’s setting, lore, and characters.

Our third trailer is finally here and jam-packed with exciting new information that provides a better picture of how the game’s setting, lore, and characters tie in with our compelling narrative. Hopefully it was worth the wait! As the game edges closer to completion, the team has turned its full attention to debugging and final adjustments.



Now that things are starting to come together, the game is sizing up to be something truly special. We know you are all hungry to see more, but for now we hope this little peek into the world of Final Fantasy XVI is enough to keep you both satisfied and (of course) speculating until our next big reveal.

The trailer in question, called Ambition, shows off a wealth of atmosphere and features a description with intriguing hints as to the potential direction of the game’s narrative. It’s also reiterated that the game is releasing in Summer 2023.

Who shall claim their fading light?

From a single spark, will the land ignite

A new shadow rises to fall upon the Dominants,

painting their destinies black as night.



It has been fifteen hundred years since the fall of our forebears, and Valisthea has been slowly dying ever since. Darkness spreads as day gives way to twilight, the Mothers' flame now all but a flicker. And as the fringes fade, the people flock to the Mothercrystals.



Coming Summer 2023

All in all, today was a great day for Final Fantasy fans thanks to the new Ambition trailer for Final Fantasy 16, and updates from the game’s director and producer. We look forward to seeing more, with more reveals set to drop in the future as we get closer and closer to the game’s Summer 2023 release date.

While we wait to see and hear more, what are your thoughts on what was shown of Final Fantasy 16 today? Let us know in the comments, and for more Final Fantasy news be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including how Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion explores the origins of FF7 Remake, and Final Fantasy 16 moving away from turn-based combat to appeal to younger players.