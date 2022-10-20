Final Fantasy 16 team has 'entered the home stretch' of development
The team is currently focusing on things like debugging, polishing, and optimization.
If you’ve been hungry for updates on how development of Final Fantasy 16 (FFXVI) is progressing, you’re in luck as the team including producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai shared an update on that today.
In this update, it’s noted that the team has “turned the corner and entered the home stretch” with the focus now being on things like debugging, polishing, and optimization.
Here's the latest from #FF16 producer Naoki Yoshida and director Hiroshi Takai. pic.twitter.com/nGua2jDsyY— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) October 20, 2022
Aside from confirmation that the game has entered its final stage of development, we also got a message from the director regarding the game’s third trailer which is “jam-packed with exciting new information” to help provide players with a better idea as to the game’s setting, lore, and characters.
The trailer in question, called Ambition, shows off a wealth of atmosphere and features a description with intriguing hints as to the potential direction of the game’s narrative. It’s also reiterated that the game is releasing in Summer 2023.
All in all, today was a great day for Final Fantasy fans thanks to the new Ambition trailer for Final Fantasy 16, and updates from the game’s director and producer. We look forward to seeing more, with more reveals set to drop in the future as we get closer and closer to the game’s Summer 2023 release date.
While we wait to see and hear more, what are your thoughts on what was shown of Final Fantasy 16 today? Let us know in the comments, and for more Final Fantasy news be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including how Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion explores the origins of FF7 Remake, and Final Fantasy 16 moving away from turn-based combat to appeal to younger players.
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Final Fantasy 16 team has 'entered the home stretch' of development