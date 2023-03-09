Epic Games Store launches self-publishing tools for developers Developers and publishers can now use tools to release games on the Epic Games Store.

Epic Games shared the exciting announcement today that self-publishing tools are now available for developers and publishers on the Epic Games Store. Using these tools, developers and publishers will be able to release games and maintain their store presence directly.

Understandably, it’s noted that games will need to meet a few key requirements in order to be published on the Epic Games Store. Included among these are the need for PC crossplay for multiplayer games, having Epic Games Store achievements enabled, and age rating for regional distribution.

Additionally, Epic Games won’t allow prohibited content on the store, and has the right to reject games if they aren’t of sufficient in quality or functionality.

Prohibited Content: Certain types of content are prohibited on the store, including but not limited to: hateful or discriminatory content; pornography; illegal content; content that infringes on intellectual property you do not own or have rights to use; scams, frauds, or deceptive practices, such as fake games or malware.



Game Quality: Games must download, install, launch and function consistently with the assets and descriptions you provide on the game page. Epic reserves the right to reject games that we don't feel are sufficient in quality and functionality.

The post from Epic Games goes on to explain a bit more about how the Developer Portal works for self-publishing while sharing details on publishers receiving 88 percent of revenue through games sold, and there being an option to use a 3rd-party payment solution to receive 100 percent of revenue from in-app purchases.

