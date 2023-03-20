Respawn opens new Wisconsin office to aid in Apex Legends development The company announced that it's expanding the Apex Legends team with a new studio located in Madison, Wisconsin.

In an announcement earlier this morning from Respawn Entertainment, it was revealed that the company is opening a new studio located in Madison, Wisconsin. The studio will be led by industry veteran, Ryan Burnett, who’s worked at places like Raven Software and Epic Games.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce that the Apex Legends team at Respawn will continue to strengthen its development team with the introduction of a brand new studio location in Madison, Wisconsin led by industry veteran Ryan Burnett,” Respawn announced today.

The company goes on to outline how the studio will continue to make Apex Legends, and work alongside and support other Respawn studios like those in Los Angeles and Vancouver.

At its core, this expansion represents Respawn’s commitment to work with the most skilled, curious, and creative minds in the industry. Having just passed its 4th anniversary, our aim is to continue to make Apex Legends the premiere Battle Royale on the market. I cannot think of a better addition than the immensely talented developers in Madison working alongside our Los Angeles and Vancouver teams to help us shape what comes next.

© Respawn Entertainment

The new studio follows the likes of Respawn’s recently opened location in Vancouver back in 2019, and highlights how the company is continuing to expand thanks in large part to the successes of games like Apex Legends. Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Apex Legends continues to grow with support from Respawn’s newest studio in Wisconsin.

For more on Respawn’s new Madison, Wisconsin studio, be sure to read through the company’s full announcement post. Also catch up on some of our previous coverage including EA laying off more than 100 Apex Legends QA testers via Zoom, and how former Apex Legends game director and developers came together to form Wildlight Entertainment which is said to be working on a new shooter IP.