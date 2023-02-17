Former Apex Legends game director & devs form Wildlight Entertainment Chad Grenier and a number of other Apex Legends and Titanfall devs announced the opening of Wildlight Entertainment, and the group is working on a new shooter IP.

Chad Grenier left his position as game director of Apex Legends in 2021, and teased at the time that a new chapter was starting for him. Now we know more about what that chapter entails. Grenier and various fellow devs from Apex Legends, Titanfall, and the Call of Duty series have joined together to form Wildlight Entertainment, and the team is said to be working on a new shooter IP.

Grenier unveiled Wildlight Entertainment from his personal Twitter, as well as launching the studio’s own Twitter and website on February 17, 2023.

“For the last year, I've been hard at work creating a new game studio comprised of some of the most amazing developers from my previous time on CoD, Titanfall, and Apex Legends,” Grenier wrote. “Today we get to announce Wildlight Entertainment.”

Moreover, the studio Twitter teased some idea of what it is working on alongside Grenier’s announcement.

“We're very excited today to announce our new game studio, Wildlight Entertainment. We've got big dreams of creating an epic shooter IP,” the studio tweeted.

With the opening of Chad Grenier's Wildlight Entertainment, the company seems to be setting out to develop a new shooter IP as one of its projects.

Source: Wildlight Entertainment

Grenier’s exit from the direction of Apex Legends and Respawn was sudden and surprising, but quite a few of his colleagues have followed suit to join him at Wildlight. That includes former Titanfall and Modern Warfare designer Mohammad Alavi, who was supposedly working on the single-player project in the Apex Legends universe that Electronic Arts and Respawn recently canceled. Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends lead designer Carlos Peneda, design director Jason McCord, art director Jose Zavala, environment art director Robert Tuabe, and lead technical artist Michael Cook are also among those joining Wildlight.

With the studio’s reveal, it will be interesting to see what Chad Grenier and company come up with at Wildlight Entertainment. Stay tuned as we await further announcements and details about the new developer’s projects.