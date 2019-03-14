Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Fill your armory with the various Pinnacle weapons, Destiny 2's best guns from the Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.
Track your Glory Ranks for Competitive Crucible in Destiny 2 and work out how many points you need for the next rank with these Glory Rank tables.
Now that Whisper nerfs are here, it's time to find a new Power weapon to use in Destiny 2 as a boss-killer.
A complete list of the inputs and outputs for the Void, Arc, and Solar configurations as part of the Outbreak Perfected Exotic Catalyst quest in Destiny 2.
Visit Xur each Friday to pick up a new set of steps in the Invitation of the Nine quest line.
A complete walkthrough of the Zero Hour mission in Destiny 2, the final step in unlocking Outbreak Perfected.
The Revelry armor can have ornaments that grow with more pieces equipped, and Guardians can earn the Arbalest exotic fusion rifle for Destiny 2 as well.
Destiny 2 update 2.2.1 patch notes discuss new exotics catalysts, Dreaming City drop rates, and improved chances of getting One Thousand Voices.
Make an educated choice by knowing who to side with, the Drifter or the Vanguard, as part of the Decision Point quest in Destiny 2.