Destiny 2's June 9 season reveal shows the Drifter is up to more tomfoolery The shady Drifter looks to be up to no good again as Bungie prepares to show off a new season of Destiny 2 in a June 9 reveal.

The next season of Destiny 2 is coming. Bungie has plans to show us what’s on the way for the future of Destiny 2 and we’re going to find out when they show it all off in a June 9, 2020 presentation. As a taste of what’s to come in Destiny 2’s new season, we got a small trailer that teased what could be new content dedicated to the rogue Light-bearer and master of Gambit, The Drifter.

Bungie dropped a teaser about the future of Destiny 2 via the game’s Twitter on June 3, 2020. On June 9, 2020, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, players and fans will get a glimpse at what Destiny 2 has in store for them in the latest season of the game. The tease came with a trailer. It wasn’t much to go on, but it would appear that the shady host of the Gambit, The Drifter, will be squarely at the center of Destiny 2’s latest adventures. He’s looking a little worse for wear in the teaser with what looks like some kind of rebreather, but his fiery sleight-of-hand tricks seem to be intact.

The Drifter has long been a fixture of Destiny 2, especially in regards to Gambit content and rewards where he has acted as the host. He’s even gotten his own specific Season previously in Destiny 2. As a rogue Light-bearer involved in many battles, the Drifter has no love for the Light, the Traveler, or the immortality it bestows. Whatever the Drifter is up to in this latest season of the game, it probably means a wealth of new loot for players, but at what cost?

Stay tuned for June 9 as Bungie goes live with the new season of Destiny 2 and find out what machinations the Drifter has in store for us this time around.