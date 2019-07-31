Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Learn more about raids, quests, classes, exotic gear and more with Shacknews' strategy guide for all things related to Destiny 2.
Get your hands on the Truth Exotic Rocket Launcher by completing its quest line in Destiny 2, beginning with a Menagerie run and finding A Scrap of Paper.
Learn all the Menagerie recipes for each of the weapon and armor pieces added with the new activity in Season of Opulence in Destiny 2.
Bungie has called you out, Guardian. You, and the Destiny 2 community, are challenged in the ways of old.
Plan your gaming sessions so you can complete a full armor set before the Solstice of Heroes end date arrives in Destiny 2.
Learn the quickest way to upgrade your Solstice of Heroes armor by farming EAZ minibosses in Destiny 2.
Discover the location of the Prismatic Taken, a special spawn during the boss round of the European Aerial Zone in Destiny 2.
A future update is going to make it easier to get Mountaintop, Wendigo-GL3 and some of those god-tier weapons from The Reckoning.
Learn what type of High-Value Target you need to kill to complete the Aggravated Battery Solstice of Heroes bounty in Destiny 2
Learning what Challenges are in Destiny 2 is the first step to completing in-game tasks and earning Powerful gear.