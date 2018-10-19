XM Studios interview: A look at the 2020 product line-up
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Shacknews caught up with Jack Bannon, star of Epix original series Pennyworth, to get the low-down on playing Batman's ally Alfred.
Say the word: "Shazam!" and you've got a new character to play with LEGO DC Super-Villains' SHAZAM! Movie Packs 1 & 2.
Free players and members alike will get some free items during DC Universe Online's anniversary. Open Episodes return as well.
The good guys are gone and the only people left who can save the world are kind of jerks.
Lego plays a big part in the DC Games plan to expand the reach of their brand.
Greenery and darkness abound.
SDCC 2018 is coming up quick, and we've got all the important dates and times that attendees need to know about.
Valor TV also brings robust spectator options via the new update to one of the most popular mobile games around.
It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman in Arena of Valor!