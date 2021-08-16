Wonder Woman is coming to Fortnite Wonder Woman arrives in Fortnite with a new competitive series.

Fortnite has built up quite the roster of playable characters from popular entertainment franchises, including Marvel superheroes, Jedi, and even other video game icons. That roster continues to grow with each passing week, as Epic Games secures more partnerships and collaborations for its battle royale game. Fortnite is set to add another high-profile character soon, as the developers have announced that Wonder Woman is coming to the game.

Epic Games revealed Wonder Woman as an upcoming playable character in a post made to the game’s official website. Princess Diana herself will join the likes of Batman and Superman as playable characters in Fortnite when she arrives later this week. In addition to the skin itself, the Wonder Woman bundle also includes the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, DC Trinity Loading Screen, and Diana’s Mantle Back Bling. From the images released, we can see that the Wonder Woman skin has at least two different styles: one that’s similar to her recent films and one that’s a throwback to a retro comics look.

Players can purchase the Wonder Woman skin when it arrives in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 19, 2021, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. However, there will also be an opportunity to unlock the skin for free ahead of its official launch. The Wonder Woman Cup will go down on August 18 and will run for three hours. During this time, players can play up to 10 matches, earning points through eliminations and high placement. The top performing teams in each region will be awarded with the Wonder Woman bundle for free.

Wonder Woman comes to Fortnite this week and is just the latest DC Comics character to make their way to the battle royale game. Justice League teammate and longtime friend Superman recently became unlockable in Fortnite through Battle Pass challenges. For more on the latest in Fortnite, Shacknews is your place.