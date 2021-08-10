Unlocking Superman - Where are Batman and Beast Boy in Fortnite? Here's where you can find Batman and Beast Boy in order to unlock Superman in Fortnite.

Every season, Epic Games likes to throw a bonus skin in as a special reward for Battle Pass owners. For Chapter 2 Season 7, the special skin is none other than Superman himself. Now that the skin is finally unlocked, players can acquire Superman/Clark Kent through completing in-game quests given by Batman and Beast Boy. Let’s look at how to unlock the Superman skin in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Superman skin in Fortnite

The Superman skin is unlocked through completing various quests in Fortnite. These quests are given by Clark Kent, Armored Batman, and Beast Boy. After completing 5 of these quests, players will be granted the Superman/Clark Kent skin. Let it be known that this is only available to Battle Pass owners.

Where to find Batman in Fortnite

Armored Batman can be found at Dirty Docks. If you speak to him, he will give the player a quest to complete. This counts towards the five quests needed in order to unlock the Superman skin. You can return to Batman to receive additional quests.

Where to find Beast Boy in Fortnite

Beast Boy is located at Weeping Woods. After you find him, players will once again be granted a quest, which will count towards the five quests required to complete the Superman challenges. You can return to Beast Boy for additional quests.

Where to find Clark Kent in Fortnite

Clark Kent can be found at The Orchard. Just like the other NPCs, Clark Kent will give players a quest, which they can complete and earn progression towards their Superman skin challenges. Clark Kent can give the player additional quests.

Once players have completed five quests that were given by Armored Batman, Beast Boy, or Clark Kent, the Superman skin will be unlocked. Completing additional in-game challenges will unlock other parts of the Superman set, as detaield on the Fortnite website. Stick with Shacknews for everything going on in Fortnite.