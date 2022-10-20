Pop! Goes the Culture: Episode 79

Everyone's favorite movies, television and entertainment show “Pop! Goes the Culture” returns for its 79th installment today at 1:30 pm PDT/4:30 pm EDT. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for all the fun, laughter, and comedic banter on today’s episode. At the top of the hour we’ll be live reacting to the highly anticipated CREED III trailer starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thomspon, and Jonathan Majors. In addition to this we’ll also be taking a closer look into the 1990 remake “House Party” set to release sometime in 2022.

What good is a show about pop culture without a little superhero talk on the side? Typically we lean in on superhero reviews and series recaps but the talk as of late has been a bit somber for comic enthusiasts. Walter Hamada is out as CEO at Warner which can only mean, you guessed it, more behind the scenes changes are set to happen soon at DC. Marvel fans aren't safe either as their upcoming TV and film projects are also subject to delays. Most notably the upcoming ‘Blade” film has lost its director which has severely delayed the film by several months.

To wrap things up, we’ll be looking into some funnier industry moments from the last week. Rap legend Young Joc accidentally sent $1,800.00 to someone on Zelle and unfortunately enough they won't send it back. Last but certainly not least, Klay Thomspon of the Golden State Warriors has issued an apology to Ronnie 2K pertaining to his overall rating in NBA2K. It’s quite interesting to see how up in arms NBA players get about their overall rating in 2K, so you wont want to miss out on the discussion.

If you enjoy everything you witnessed on today's episode of Pop! Goes the Culture