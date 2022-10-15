Minecraft explores Gotham City with Batman DLC this week Become the Batman in a new way when the Caped Crusader comes to Minecraft.

The Batman is coming to the world of Minecraft. During Saturday's Minecraft Live presentation, DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee popped in to reveal that a new DLC world based on Batman is on its way. In fact, it'll be available later this week.

Gotham City is in trouble but have no fear – @Batman is here!



Fly through the night as the Caped Crusader and save the city from Harley Quinn, The Joker, The Penguin, and more dastardly Super-Villains from the DC universe. DLC pack coming October 18! #MinecraftLive pic.twitter.com/tErfuEOGPw — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 15, 2022

Minecraft's Batman DLC is promising a robust re-creation of Batman's world, including a full-blown Gotham City and The Batcave. Players will be able to take the role of Batman or the various other members of the Bat-Family to take on Gotham's most heinous villains. The Joker, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, and other bad guys are up to their old tricks and players will have to use all of Batman's abilities to stop them.

If that's not enough, all Minecraft players will get a special Batman Cap Character Creator item. This will help them take a step closer to becoming the Batman, even if they don't necessarily pick up the DLC.

The Minecraft Batman DLC will be released on Tuesday, October 18. Keep following the Minecraft Live 2022 topic page for more updates from today's show.