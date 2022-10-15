Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Minecraft explores Gotham City with Batman DLC this week

Become the Batman in a new way when the Caped Crusader comes to Minecraft.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Mojang
1

The Batman is coming to the world of Minecraft. During Saturday's Minecraft Live presentation, DC Comics Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee popped in to reveal that a new DLC world based on Batman is on its way. In fact, it'll be available later this week.

Minecraft's Batman DLC is promising a robust re-creation of Batman's world, including a full-blown Gotham City and The Batcave. Players will be able to take the role of Batman or the various other members of the Bat-Family to take on Gotham's most heinous villains. The Joker, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin, and other bad guys are up to their old tricks and players will have to use all of Batman's abilities to stop them.

If that's not enough, all Minecraft players will get a special Batman Cap Character Creator item. This will help them take a step closer to becoming the Batman, even if they don't necessarily pick up the DLC.

The Minecraft Batman DLC will be released on Tuesday, October 18. Keep following the Minecraft Live 2022 topic page for more updates from today's show.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola