Pop! Goes the Culture!: Episode 80 Denny and Rod are back to discuss the state of the culture!

Everyone's favorite movies, television and entertainment show “Pop! Goes the Culture” returns for its 80th installment today at 11:30 am PDT/2:30 pm EDT. Join hosts Denny Von Doom and myself for all the fun, laughter, and comedic banter on today’s episode. Here on P!GtC we cover a considerable amount of comic book related culture and today’s installment is of no expectation.

At the top of the hour we’ll be discussing the future of the DCEU from the front to back end. Between Black Adam’s success and James Gunn being appointed co-Chair and co-CEO of DC TV and Films things are finally looking up for the franchise. In addition to our love for comic book news we'll have horror news to cover as well. Night of the Living Dead is set to receive a sequel sometime in the near future. With the first film being so iconic, this second installment will have a lot to live up to.

Later on we’ll be delving into the fine arts of Hip-Hop news. It's reported that Drake and 21 Savage have a new joint album releasing October 28th entitled “Her Loss”. The album comes as the second joint collaboration for Drake with the first being “What a Time to be Alive” featuring Future. After her many successful business ventures, it seems as if Rihanna has returned to the wonderful world of music to grace our ears. Her new song “Lift Me Up” is set to release 10/28, but with no clear sign of an album in sight will it be enough to please the fans? You’ll have to tune in to get our breakdown of this.

To wrap things up we have a series of hot takes from your favorite or not so favorite celebs. “Friends” star Matthew Perry has been quoted saying “Why is Heath Ledger dead, but Keanu Reeves still walks amongst us?” Hot takes like this can’t go without discussion at the very least so you’ll have to stay until the very end to get the scoop.

