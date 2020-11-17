Fortnite adds Joker and Poison Ivy skins with The Last Laugh Bundle Warner Bros is teaming up with Epic Games once again for more DC content in Fortnite.

Over the last couple of years, Fortnite has turned into the ultimate crossover machine. With Marvel, Star Wars, and Ghostbusters (just to name a few) popping up in the battle royale, no game has pulled off the number of high-profile crossovers as Fortnite has. We’ve also seen Epic Games team up with Warner Bros. to bring DC content as well. The two are reuniting as The Last Laugh Bundle will bring more characters from DC comics.

Announced earlier this year, The Last Laugh Bundle is available now on Fortnite on all platforms. Costing $29.99 USD, this bundle comes with skins for The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex. Players will also get matching backblings, pickaxes, and a contrail. In addition to new skins, those who purchase the bundle will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks, which can be used to purchase other items and cosmetics in the store.

This isn’t the first time DC content has popped up in Fortnite. For Batman’s 80th birthday, the caped crusader was given his own skin in the battle royale. Margot Robbie’s rendition of Harley Quinn also received a Fortnite skin following the premiere of Birds of Prey. Now, Batman will have even more iconic adversaries to face off against in Fortnite.

The Last Laugh Bundle is available now in the Fortnite store on all platforms for $29.99 USD. Ironically, Fortnite is still in the middle of its Marvel-themed season, once again emphasizing the behemoth of a crossover machine that Fortnite has become. For more on the battle royale, bookmark Shacknews’ Fortnite topic page.