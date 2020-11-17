New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite adds Joker and Poison Ivy skins with The Last Laugh Bundle

Warner Bros is teaming up with Epic Games once again for more DC content in Fortnite.
Donovan Erskine
1

Over the last couple of years, Fortnite has turned into the ultimate crossover machine. With Marvel, Star Wars, and Ghostbusters (just to name a few) popping up in the battle royale, no game has pulled off the number of high-profile crossovers as Fortnite has. We’ve also seen Epic Games team up with Warner Bros. to bring DC content as well. The two are reuniting as The Last Laugh Bundle will bring more characters from DC comics.

Announced earlier this year, The Last Laugh Bundle is available now on Fortnite on all platforms. Costing $29.99 USD, this bundle comes with skins for The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex. Players will also get matching backblings, pickaxes, and a contrail. In addition to new skins, those who purchase the bundle will also receive 1,000 V-Bucks, which can be used to purchase other items and cosmetics in the store. 

This isn’t the first time DC content has popped up in Fortnite. For Batman’s 80th birthday, the caped crusader was given his own skin in the battle royale. Margot Robbie’s rendition of Harley Quinn also received a Fortnite skin following the premiere of Birds of Prey. Now, Batman will have even more iconic adversaries to face off against in Fortnite.

The Last Laugh Bundle is available now in the Fortnite store on all platforms for $29.99 USD. Ironically, Fortnite is still in the middle of its Marvel-themed season, once again emphasizing the behemoth of a crossover machine that Fortnite has become. For more on the battle royale, bookmark Shacknews’ Fortnite topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

