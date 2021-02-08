The Flash Fortnite Skin teased by Epic Games The Flash will likely be the newest Fortnite skin, following leaks.

Fortnite continues to add iconic hunters and time travelers from around the pop culture universe to suit up in the battle royale. With the likes of Kratos, Predator, and The Terminator all joining the action in Chapter 2, Season 5, it’s easily been one of the biggest crossover events we’ve seen the developer pull off thus far. Now, Epic Games is looking to add The Fastest Man Alive to its expanding roster of characters, as The Flash skin is being teased for Fortnite.

As we’ve seen them do with several of their recent skin reveals, Epic Games teased the addition of The Flash via a post to the Fortnite Twitter account. Titled Reality Log 52, we hear Jonesy once again talk about finding a new hunter to recruit. This one, described as someone who can’t sit still, alludes to a quick-moving speedster. However, a line towards the end of the log, “more like the most overbooked man alive,” is a clear reference to one of The Flash’s nicknames, The Fastest Man Alive.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log 52 ::

Target Description: Really, really… really fast pic.twitter.com/05mOS7snWS — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 8, 2021

What’s more, the Flash skin itself leaked shortly after Epic Games released its tease of the character. In the image, we can see that The Flash is modeled after his appearance in the live-action CW series. This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the Green Arrow skin that launched as a benefit for Fortnite Crew subscribers also took inspiration from the character’s respective series on the CW. As most of the other mid-season skins, The Flash will likely be an item shop skin that players can purchase with V-Bucks. It’s not currently known what other Flash-themed cosmetics will be coming to the game.

The Flash is just the latest collaboration between Fortnite and DC, as we’ve seen the likes of Batman, The Joker, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and several more make an appearance in the battle royale. For more on Fortnite, stick with us at Shacknews.