Year of the Games: 2019
The Shacknews Awards 2019 celebration kicks off today and will last until the end of the year. Please take a look at all of our winners.
The Shacknews Awards 2019 celebration kicks off today and will last until the end of the year. Please take a look at all of our winners.
It's a new milestone for video games, as Studio MDHR and iam8bit are celebrating Cuphead being the first video game soundtrack to ever top the Billboard Jazz Charts.
Cuphead is being transformed into a TV show thanks to Netflix, and you'll be able to catch it soon.
Your cup won't runneth over until this installment of Cuphead finally debuts in 2020.
The fam can't get enough of this new Xbox-branded body spray.
Soon Tesla owners will be able to play Cuphead in the Tesla Model S, Model 3, and Model X.
The run and gun indie game Cuphead, inspired by difficult retro experiences, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in the very near future.
Fans in attendance at the Kensington Market Jazz festival in Toronto got to hear the soundtrack live and in person.
Even the Senior Director of ID@Xbox is still learning things about Cuphead.
We wrap up all of the biggest game trailers and reveals from the E3 2018 Xbox briefing, including Halo Infinite, Fallout 76, Kingdom Hearts 3, and more.