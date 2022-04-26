Tribeca Festival 2022 announces selections for 2nd annual Game Award Oxenfree 2, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, and Thirsty Suitors are a few of the games up for the second-ever Tribeca Games Award.

The Tribeca Film Festival 2022 event is coming around again and with it comes its relatively new interest in featuring video games. The Tribeca Games Award is meant to honor an upcoming game that the committee feels embodies art, entertainment, and the flexible nature of game design and interactivity. To that end, the second Tribeca Games Award selections have been announced, including the likes of Oxenfree 2, Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course, Thirsty Suitors, and more.

The Tribeca organizers announced the selection of the games up for the second annual Tribeca Games Awards in a press release on April 26, ahead of the Tribeca Festival 2022 event in June.

“This year’s selections represent the incredible range of how games prove to be a powerful form of storytelling,” said Vice President of Tribeca Games and Immersive Casey Baltes. “We’re continuing to expand how audiences and players interact with games, not only as entertainment but as one of the most impactful cultural mediums.”

The full list of games selected for the 2022 Tribeca Games Award are as follows:

American Arcadia (Spain, Greece, Brazil) - Out of the Blue Studios/Raw Fury

As Dusk Falls (United Kingdom) - INTERIOR/NIGHT/Xbox Game Studios

The Cub (Serbia, United States, Poland) - Demagog Studio/Untold Tales

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Canada, United States) - Studio MDHR

Immortality (United States) - Half Mermaid

OXENFREE II: Lost Signals (United States) - Night School Studio/Netflix

A Plague Tale: Requiem (France) - Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment

Thirsty Suitors (United States) - Outerloop Games/Annapurna Interactive

Venba (Canada) - Visai Games

Not only will these games be voted on for the second Tribeca Games Award, but there will be interviews and various premieres of new updates and information about the games during Tribeca Festival 2022 as part of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest 2022. Stay tuned for further coverage as it becomes available, as well as the winner of the award when it is announced.