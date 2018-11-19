Horizon Zero Dawn original comicbook series gets a July 2020 release date
Titan Comics is collaborating with Guerrilla Games to explore where Horizon Zero Dawn leaves off in a new comic series coming in Summer 2020.
Titan Comics is collaborating with Guerrilla Games to explore where Horizon Zero Dawn leaves off in a new comic series coming in Summer 2020.
The first release from this League of Legends comics series features Ashe and arrives in May 2018.
Nintendo Switch owners will soon be able to check out InkyPen, the comic book reader app and subscription service that will offer access to "thousands" of comic books.