Greg Burke gets his comic books graded by the CGC

The CGC will grade your comic books, giving them a rating to indicate their condition, making it easier for collectors to secure something special.
Sam Chandler
2

Though we dive into comic book-related media here at Shacknews, it’s not often we cover actual comic books. This changes today as our own Greg Burke has had several of his comic books graded by the CGC. Come and see how the CGC rates his collection!

The CGC is known for grading comic books so that collectors can better understand the quality of the item they are purchasing. The grading is done on a scale from 0.5 up to 10, with grades increasing 0.5 points at a time until 9.0 whereby subsequent levels increase by 0.2 and then by 0.1.

First up Greg shows us the Ghostbusters: Legion #1, which secured a 7.5 rating. Sticking with the Ghostbusters theme, the next one we get to see is the third in the Legion series. Greg has two of these, the standard and the variant cover, both of which earned a 9.6 rating.

While Greg’s comic books fluctuate with their grading, most of his collection that he got graded falls in the upper end of the scale. This is certainly great news for a collector, as the better the grading, the more the comic is likely worth to a fellow connoisseur. However, this whole process is not cheap, and Greg reveals exactly how much it set him back to get just 12 comics graded.

If you want to see more content relating to comic books, make sure you let us know. There is plenty more comic book adjacent content to be found over on our Shacknews YouTube channel. We’ve also got our GamerHubTV channel for exclusive developer interviews and more!

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    May 9, 2023 12:00 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Greg Burke gets his comic books graded by the CGC

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      May 9, 2023 12:15 PM

      I've never thought for a second about having a book slabbed -- I just don't love the idea of never being able to open a comic book again. haha

    • Attica Blue legacy 10 years
      May 9, 2023 12:35 PM

      I recently used the Overstreet guide to rate a few hundred comics I had from over two decades ago. Turns out they’re worth like $2K or something.

