Greg Burke gets his comic books graded by the CGC The CGC will grade your comic books, giving them a rating to indicate their condition, making it easier for collectors to secure something special.

Though we dive into comic book-related media here at Shacknews, it’s not often we cover actual comic books. This changes today as our own Greg Burke has had several of his comic books graded by the CGC. Come and see how the CGC rates his collection!

The CGC is known for grading comic books so that collectors can better understand the quality of the item they are purchasing. The grading is done on a scale from 0.5 up to 10, with grades increasing 0.5 points at a time until 9.0 whereby subsequent levels increase by 0.2 and then by 0.1.

First up Greg shows us the Ghostbusters: Legion #1, which secured a 7.5 rating. Sticking with the Ghostbusters theme, the next one we get to see is the third in the Legion series. Greg has two of these, the standard and the variant cover, both of which earned a 9.6 rating.

While Greg’s comic books fluctuate with their grading, most of his collection that he got graded falls in the upper end of the scale. This is certainly great news for a collector, as the better the grading, the more the comic is likely worth to a fellow connoisseur. However, this whole process is not cheap, and Greg reveals exactly how much it set him back to get just 12 comics graded.

