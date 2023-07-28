New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Cliff Bleszinski & Alex De Campi on creating new comic book IP in 2023

We spoke with developer Cliff Bleszinski and writer Alex De Campi about their new comic, Scrapper.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

Cliff Bleszinski is most known for his work in constructing some of gaming’s most beloved franchises, but he’s also got creative ambitions outside of the video game industry. Enter Scrapper, a new comic book series that he co-wrote with prolific writer Alex De Campi. We spoke with both of them to learn more about what it’s like to make a comic book in 2023.

Greg Burke and myself caught up with Cliff Bleszinski and Alex De Campi to discuss Scrapper, their upcoming comic book. The book follows the story of its titular stray dog, in a Blade Runner-inspired future. During the interview, the pair explained how the idea of Scrapper came to be. The idea first came to Bleszinski after attending the premiere for the final season of Game of Thrones. He also credited Don Bluth as a huge inspiration.

Cliff also talks about the loss of his own dog, Teddy, and how he was able to pour a lot of that emotion into the story of Scrapper.

Alex De Campi, who comes from a rich literature history, talked about her own personal process when writing a comic book and collaborating. The duo talked about the contrast between making a comic book and making a video game, as the latter likely requires hundreds of more collaborators. That said, Bleszinski does tease what a Scrapper video game would look like.

The full interview with Cliff Bleszinski and Alex De Campi is an interesting peek inside of a medium that doesn’t get as much spotlight. You can check out the first edition of Scrapper on the Image Comics website. Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more interviews.

